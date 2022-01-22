SC Lottery
Stingrays Fall in Low-Scoring Affair, 2-1 in Jacksonville

South Carolina Stingrays hockey(Live 5 News)
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, FL – A low-scoring affair on Friday night saw the Jacksonville Icemen (21-9-2-1) grinding out a 2-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays (12-19-3-0) at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jacksonville opened the scoring with their eighth shorthanded of the season from Luke Lynch. An odd-man rush on the penalty kill saw Derek Lodermeier feed Lynch, who popped the puck over Bednard’s shoulder as he got taken down from behind.

Nick Isaacson tied the game for the Stingrays minutes later on his first professional hockey goal. Ben Holmstrom touched the puck and tied up his man, allowing Isaacson to wind up and unleash a missile past Justin Kapelmaster to even the score at one.

Less than 30 seconds later, Jacob Friend launched a puck towards the net, beating Bednard through the five-hole for the 2-1 lead. Bednard tried peering over the top of the defense, but couldn’t react in time before Friend’s second goal of the season found the back of the net.

Bednard turned back 28 shots in the contest while Kapelmaster picked up his second win of the season behind a 27-save performance.

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow against the Jacksonville Icemen as the team finished off the road portion of the weekend at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

