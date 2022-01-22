SC Lottery
TRAFFIC ALERT: inside lanes and all northbound lanes of Ravenel Bridge closed because of falling ice

The Charleston Police tweeted this information at 4:12 p.m.
The Charleston Police tweeted this information at 4:12 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says that because of falling ice from the suspension cables, the inside lane of both the north and south sides of the Ravenel Bridge and all northbound lanes are closed.

The Charleston Police tweeted about the inside lanes at 4:12 p.m. and the northbound lanes at 5:02 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

