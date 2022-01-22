Warming shelters open Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three warming shelters will open Saturday for those in need ahead of cold temperatures Saturday night.

Officials in Charleston County say shelters at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Seacoast West Ashley and Hibben United Methodist Church will all be open.

CARTA is once again providing free transportation to the shelters for those who need it.

The Aldersgate shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston. Admission to the shelter is open from 7-9 p.m. Face coverings are required and the shelter says it will provide free COVID-19 rapid testing. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Seacoast West Ashley is located at 2049 Savannah Highway in Charleston. Admission to the shelter is open from 6-9 p.m. Face coverings are required and the shelter says it will provide free COVID-19 rapid testing. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Hibben shelter is allocated 690 Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Admission to the shelter is open from 7-11 p.m. Face coverings are required and the shelter says it will provide free COVID-19 rapid testing. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.