Winter conditions, slick roadways and power outages across the Lowcountry Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many in the Lowcountry are waking up to icy conditions and slick roadways Saturday morning.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says most of the wintry precipitation is offshore, but some areas may still have light freezing rain and sleet.

He says with temperatures still below freezing early Saturday morning there is still a chance of black ice on the roadways in the area, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Most of the wintry precipitation is now offshore. Still a few areas of light freezing drizzle/rain and sleet. Maybe even a few flurries. W/ temps below 32° there will continue to be a chance of black ice on roads this morning, especially bridges/overpasses. pic.twitter.com/P9D4TK4qOG — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) January 22, 2022

The Summerville Police Department says a section of Berlin G Myers Parkway was shut down just before 8:30 a.m. due to inclement weather. Police say the area between East 3rd North Street and Gahagan Road. Additionally, officers say a sand and salt mixture has been applied to North Main Street at the I-26 overpass and has reopened after being closed for a short period of time.

Icy conditions were reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol Saturday morning on many roadways in the Charleston area.

Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a vehicle that went over a guardrail in North Charleston on the Highway 52 connector at I-26. Pye said the crash was the third crash in the same area Saturday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging people to stay off the roads until conditions in the area improve.

Around the Lowcountry, ice could be seen accumulating on signs and vehicles.

Icicles on a sign in Ladson. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/1LhiM9WfRy — Emilie Zuhowski | Live 5 News (@EmilieZuhowski) January 22, 2022

An icy truck in a Ladson parking lot off College Park Road @Live5News pic.twitter.com/cN7zR35gao — Emilie Zuhowski | Live 5 News (@EmilieZuhowski) January 22, 2022

Power outages were also reported in the Lowcountry with outages maps from Dominion Energy, Berkeley Electric and Santee Cooper showing outages Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.