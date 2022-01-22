Woman struck by 2 vehicles in late-night Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian late Thursday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 78 near Bryan Street, according to an incident report.

The first officer to arrive found a woman lying injured in the roadway.

A clerk at a nearby convenience store told police he was working and heard a loud “boom” and came outside to see the woman in the road.

Police said a silver Toyota traveling westbound struck the woman and then learned a second vehicle traveling eastbound ran over the woman’s body after the initial impact.

Police said the woman, whom they did not identify in the incident report, was taken to an area hospital.

The crash left Highway 78 closed for almost two hours while police investigated the scene.

Lt. Chris Hirsch said police are working to get more information on the second vehicle involved in the incident.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Summerville Police

