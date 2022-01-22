SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman struck by 2 vehicles in late-night Summerville crash

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian late...
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian late Thursday night.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian late Thursday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 78 near Bryan Street, according to an incident report.

The first officer to arrive found a woman lying injured in the roadway.

A clerk at a nearby convenience store told police he was working and heard a loud “boom” and came outside to see the woman in the road.

Police said a silver Toyota traveling westbound struck the woman and then learned a second vehicle traveling eastbound ran over the woman’s body after the initial impact.

Police said the woman, whom they did not identify in the incident report, was taken to an area hospital.

The crash left Highway 78 closed for almost two hours while police investigated the scene.

Lt. Chris Hirsch said police are working to get more information on the second vehicle involved in the incident.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Summerville Police

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because of the possibility of winter weather Friday and Saturday, several schools, government...
THE LIST: Weather-related closings and cancellations announced
Over the course of the day Friday, rain will changeover to freezing rain, leading to light...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain spreading across Lowcountry as temperatures drop
A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies responded at approximately 7 p.m. to the...
Deputies investigate armed robbery at West Ashley restaurant
The Summerville Police Department says an incident Thursday night shut down a portion of...
Hwy. 78 reopens after late-night incident in Summerville

Latest News

FlightAware reported 64 flights were canceled Friday as a winter weather advisory remained in...
Dozens of flights canceled at Charleston’s airport
A “great reshuffling” of priorities is leading more people into the workforce, just not back...
Help still wanted as the number of new businesses skyrocket
Over the course of the day Friday, rain will changeover to freezing rain, leading to light...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain spreading across Lowcountry as temperatures drop
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Help still wanted as the number of new businesses skyrocket