11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 units were damaged in an early-morning fire at Ocean Lakes Campground on Sunday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of 6001 South Kings Highway in Surfside Beach at around 6:10 a.m.

In total, 11 units sustained damage, two were destroyed and another saw heavy damage. Eight other units also saw fire and heat exposure due to the blaze.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department later shared photos of crews fighting the fire, and the damage left behind in its wake.

HCFR Chief Joseph Tanner said crews arrived and found two buildings fully involved in the fire and a second alarm was immediately called. A third building was then found to also be heavily involved.

In a statement, Ocean Lakes said security was on site to inform and direct first responders to those who needed help. All homeowners who have been “visibly impacted” have been notified, according to the campground.

A person also had minor injuries from smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene, Tanner said. They’re expected to be OK.

Three residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Ocean Lakes also said they’re working to help those displaced.

The fire is under control and remains under investigation.

Around 70 first responders from HCFR, Surfside Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and the Horry County Police Department all assisted on scene.

