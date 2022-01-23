SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground

Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 units were damaged in an early-morning fire at Ocean Lakes Campground on Sunday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of 6001 South Kings Highway in Surfside Beach at around 6:10 a.m.

In total, 11 units sustained damage, two were destroyed and another saw heavy damage. Eight other units also saw fire and heat exposure due to the blaze.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department later shared photos of crews fighting the fire, and the damage left behind in its wake.

Caption

HCFR Chief Joseph Tanner said crews arrived and found two buildings fully involved in the fire and a second alarm was immediately called. A third building was then found to also be heavily involved.

In a statement, Ocean Lakes said security was on site to inform and direct first responders to those who needed help. All homeowners who have been “visibly impacted” have been notified, according to the campground.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT REGARDING FIRE: We want to let everyone know the FACTS about the fire this morning at Ocean Lakes,...

Posted by Ocean Lakes Family Campground on Sunday, January 23, 2022

A person also had minor injuries from smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene, Tanner said. They’re expected to be OK.

Three residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Ocean Lakes also said they’re working to help those displaced.

The fire is under control and remains under investigation.

Around 70 first responders from HCFR, Surfside Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and the Horry County Police Department all assisted on scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the pedestrian walkway will remain closed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on Ravenel Bridge, walkway will remain closed
Each blue block represents a report of freezing rain in that area. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain to continue across Lowcountry overnight
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian late...
Woman struck by 2 vehicles in late-night Summerville crash
Hundreds of power outages have been reported in the Lowcountry as a winter storm moves out of...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

DD2 spokesperson Jennifer Passmore says that starting Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 3 the...
Knightsville Elementary School’s 5th Grade to transition to temporary virtual learning
CPD spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says that officers responded to the 1600 block of Folly Rd....
Police investigating shooting in Charleston, one person injured
NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Police: one man dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision
Officials with the Charleston County Public Library system announced branches would be opening...
Charleston County Library branches opening late Monday
Falling ice is closing lanes on the Ravenel Bridge for the second day in a row Sunday.
Falling ice closes all lanes on Ravenel Bridge