SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bystanders put out house fire in Myrtle Beach, officials say

Two bystanders put out a fire in Myrtle Beach before first responders arrived at the scene on...
Two bystanders put out a fire in Myrtle Beach before first responders arrived at the scene on Sunday. No injures were reported.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A structure fire in Myrtle Beach was safely put out by two bystanders on Sunday, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Villena Drive at around 2:30 p.m. The blaze was put out prior to by “the exemplary work of two bystanders,” HCFR said.

The department thanked them for their help.

No injures were reported, and HCFR is working to ventilate the home.

The fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the pedestrian walkway will remain closed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on Ravenel Bridge, walkway will remain closed
Each blue block represents a report of freezing rain in that area. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain to continue across Lowcountry overnight
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian late...
Woman struck by 2 vehicles in late-night Summerville crash
Hundreds of power outages have been reported in the Lowcountry as a winter storm moves out of...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

CPD tweeted at 4:03 p.m. announcing the bridge is reopening for traffic.
All lanes on Ravenel Bridge back open
NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Police: one man dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision
DD2 spokesperson Jennifer Passmore says that starting Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 3 the...
Knightsville Elementary School’s 5th Grade to transition to temporary virtual learning
CPD spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says that officers responded to the 1600 block of Folly Rd....
Police investigating shooting in Charleston, one person injured