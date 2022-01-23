Bystanders put out house fire in Myrtle Beach, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A structure fire in Myrtle Beach was safely put out by two bystanders on Sunday, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Villena Drive at around 2:30 p.m. The blaze was put out prior to by “the exemplary work of two bystanders,” HCFR said.

The department thanked them for their help.

No injures were reported, and HCFR is working to ventilate the home.

The fire is under investigation.

