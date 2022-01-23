SC Lottery
Cole leads Coastal Carolina past Georgia St. 72-68 in OT

Coastal Carolina picked up a road win on Saturday beating Georgia State in OT
Coastal Carolina picked up a road win on Saturday beating Georgia State in OT(Georgia State Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA -- — Vince Cole had 23 points and hit four straight free throws in overtime as Coastal Carolina edged Georgia State 72-68 on Saturday.

Cole hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and four blocks.

Rudi Williams had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference), and his jumper with 1:27 left in regulation tied the game at 59-59 and forced overtime. Ebrima Dibba added 12 points. Essam Mostafa had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Eliel Nsoseme had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Panthers (6-9, 0-4), who have now lost five games in a row. Ja’Heim Hudson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Corey Allen had 11 points.

Kane Williams, whose 12.0 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Panthers, shot only 8 percent in the game (1 of 13).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

