Davis scores 16 to lead SC State over UMES 69-60
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. -- — Jemel Davis had 16 points and eight rebounds as South Carolina State beat Maryland Eastern Shore 69-60 on Saturday.
Antonio TJ Madlock had 13 points for South Carolina State (9-10, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Omer Croskey added 12 points and nine rebounds. Deaquan Williams had 12 rebounds.
Da’Shawn Phillip had 11 points for the Hawks (5-8, 0-2).
Dom London, whose 11 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Hawks, had only five points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).
