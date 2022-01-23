Northbound lanes of Westmoreland Bridge reopen Sunday morning
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says northbound lanes on the Westmoreland Bridge have reopened.
Icy conditions closed the Westmoreland Bridge Sunday morning.
Earlier Sunday morning, the Don Holt Bridge was partially closed due to icy conditions but has since reopened.
Officers did not give an estimate on when the bridge may reopen.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.