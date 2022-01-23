SC Lottery
Northbound lanes of Westmoreland Bridge reopen Sunday morning

The Charleston Police Department says icy conditions closed the Westmoreland Bridge Sunday...
The Charleston Police Department says icy conditions closed the Westmoreland Bridge Sunday morning.(S.C. DOT)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says northbound lanes on the Westmoreland Bridge have reopened.

Icy conditions closed the Westmoreland Bridge Sunday morning.

Earlier Sunday morning, the Don Holt Bridge was partially closed due to icy conditions but has since reopened.

Officers did not give an estimate on when the bridge may reopen.

