Knightsville Elementary School’s 5th Grade to transition to temporary virtual learning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two says Knightsville Elementary School’s 5th Grade is set to transition to temporary virtual learning because of a COVID surge.

DD2 spokesperson Jennifer Passmore says that starting Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 3, the school will be learning virtually.

Passmore says the students are scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Friday, Feb. 4.

Temporary virtual students will be provided meals at no cost through curbside pickup.

Meals for the week, including breakfast and lunch, will be available for pick up on Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at one of the following locations: Ashley Ridge High School, Joseph Pye Elementary School, Beech Hill Elementary School and Newington Elementary School.

