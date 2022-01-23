Live 5′s Raphael James wins ‘Media Personality of the Year’ at Lowcountry award show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - At the first-ever Ubora awards, Live 5′s Raphael James won the “Media Personality of the year.”

James, along with dozens of others, were recognized at the award show, which was held at the Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston on Saturday night.

The Ubora Awards highlights the impact Black entrepreneurs, small business owners and community leaders are making in the Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston communities.

“This community means so much,” James said. “To represent this community and have you tell me that you are proud of me for the way that I represent you, that means a lot to me as well.”

Some of the other categories at the award show include stylist and barber of the year, healthcare hero and business of the year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.