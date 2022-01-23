SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Morse lifts James Madison past College of Charleston 95-94

Despite 21 points from Reyne Smith, the College of Charleston fell to 9-8 on the year with a...
Despite 21 points from Reyne Smith, the College of Charleston fell to 9-8 on the year with a loss at James Madison on Saturday(CofC Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- — Vado Morse had a career-high 32 points as James Madison narrowly defeated College of Charleston 95-94 on Saturday.

Terrence Edwards made a pair of free throws that gave James Madison the lead for good, 76-75, with 5:53 to play. The Dukes pushed the advantage to 89-84 with 1:53 remaining. John Meeks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Charleston.

Morse made five 3-pointers and hit 13 of 14 free throws. Justin Amadi had 16 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (12-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Charles Falden added 13 points. Takal Molson had 12 points and Edwards finished with 10.

Reyne Smith had 21 points for the Cougars (9-8, 1-4). Meeks added 17 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the pedestrian walkway will remain closed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on Ravenel Bridge, walkway will remain closed
Each blue block represents a report of freezing rain in that area. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain to continue across Lowcountry overnight
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian late...
Woman struck by 2 vehicles in late-night Summerville crash
Hundreds of power outages have been reported in the Lowcountry as a winter storm moves out of...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

South Carolina used a 24-0 run to beat Georgia in Columbia on Saturday
Bryant keys South Carolina comeback, beats Georgia 83-66
The Citadel broke a 4 game road losing streak in a victory over ETSU on Saturday
Brown helps The Citadel edge East Tennessee State 75-73
CSU basketball
South Carolina Upstate defeats Charleston Southern 70-57
Davis scores 16 to lead SC State over UMES 69-60