SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting

The investigation is still ongoing.
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman is dead and four people arrested after a shooting at Rock Hill, S.C. apartments late Saturday night.

According to Rock Hill Police, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Estates apartments at 2024 Celanese Road.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman lying in front of 2424 Celanese Road. She was unresponsive and had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Based on the investigation, detectives were able to make two arrests for murder.

Jaelon Devon Kelly, 21, and James Bernard Williams II, 19, both of Rock Hill, were charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, conspiracy to violate S.C. drug law, and possession of marijuana first.

Two juvenile females were also charged with conspiracy to violate S.C. drug law.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the pedestrian walkway will remain closed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on Ravenel Bridge, walkway will remain closed
CPD tweeted at 4:03 p.m. announcing the bridge is reopening for traffic.
All lanes on Ravenel Bridge back open
Each blue block represents a report of freezing rain in that area. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain to continue across Lowcountry overnight
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian late...
Woman struck by 2 vehicles in late-night Summerville crash
Hundreds of power outages have been reported in the Lowcountry as a winter storm moves out of...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

Latest News

CPD spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says that officers responded to the 1600 block of Folly Rd....
Police investigating shooting in Charleston, one person injured
NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision
CPD tweeted at 4:03 p.m. announcing the bridge is reopening for traffic.
All lanes on Ravenel Bridge back open
DD2 spokesperson Jennifer Passmore says that starting Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 3 the...
Knightsville Elementary School’s 5th Grade to transition to temporary virtual learning
Two bystanders put out a fire in Myrtle Beach before first responders arrived at the scene on...
Bystanders put out house fire in Myrtle Beach, officials say