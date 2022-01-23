Police investigating shooting in Charleston, one person injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that left one person with “potentially life-threatening wounds.”

CPD spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to the 1600 block of Folly Rd. around 3:15 a.m. in reference to one person being shot.

Wolfsen says the victim is currently being treated at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

