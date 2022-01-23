Police: one man dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one man is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd. around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday.

After arriving on the scene, officers say the male pedestrian was taken to a hospital.

The pedestrian would later die from injuries sustained in the crash, Jacobs says.

Investigators say they located the driver involved in the crash at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time, according to Jacobs.

