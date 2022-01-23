SC Lottery
Rincon firefighter responds to fire at his own home

Rincon firefighter loses home to fire
Rincon firefighter loses home to fire(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Effingham County, Ga. (WTOC) - A Rincon firefighter had a nightmare become reality Friday night, after having to respond to a fire at his own home.

Effingham County first responders say the call came in just before midnight Friday night on Oak Drive in Effingham.

The house was fully engulfed, and is a total loss. The family of four was able to escape without injuries.

All three of their dogs are safe as well, but three cats were lost in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, but they could still use more help, since they lost everything. They need toiletries, clothes, and foster care for the dogs.

Clothing sizes needed are listed below:

  • Women’s shoes size 9, large shirts/coats, and size 10/12 pants
  • Men’s shoes size 10, x-large shirts and jackets, and size 38/30 pants

All donations can be dropped off at the Rincon Fire Department at 109 West 17th, Rincon, Ga.

