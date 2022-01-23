SC Lottery
Stingrays’ Subban target of racist gesture in Saturday’s game

South Carolina Stingrays hockey
South Carolina Stingrays hockey
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, FL (WCSC) - Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban was the target of a racist gesture on Saturday night by one of the Jacksonville Icemen players.

At the start of overtime, Jacksonville’s Jordan Panetta can be seen on video making monkey gestures towards Subban, who is African-American, during an altercation.

Video of the incident was tweeted out by Subban’s brother, former NHL star P.K. Subban.

The ECHL announced on Sunday morning that Panetta “has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing under the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association. The ECHL will have no further comment until the hearing is complete.”

The Stingrays released a statement on Sunday morning from team President Rob Concannon saying “The South Carolina Stingays are disgusted and appalled by last night’s incident involving Jordan Subban. Our organization stands in support of our friend and teammate, Jordan, as well as all other players who continue to deal with racism and discrimination. This behavior has to stop and is unacceptable.

The Rays and Icemen meet again on Sunday at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Jacksonville Icemen released a statement on Sunday morning saying the team is “cooperating with the League review of the incident that occurred in last night’s game against South Carolina. As an organization, our fans, partners and sponsors know our core values and we intend to make comments and decisions after completion of league review.”

