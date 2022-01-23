SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop; gunman took off

Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him...
Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Houston police are handling the investigation.

Police Chief Troy Finner says witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy. The gunman got away.

Heap says Galloway had been with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He says the deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the pedestrian walkway will remain closed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on Ravenel Bridge, walkway will remain closed
Each blue block represents a report of freezing rain in that area. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain to continue across Lowcountry overnight
Hundreds of power outages have been reported in the Lowcountry as a winter storm moves out of...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian late...
Woman struck by 2 vehicles in late-night Summerville crash
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

A deputy in Texas was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
"This is senseless." Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Hundreds of parents explore education options at Charleston School Choice Week Fair
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Free carriage rides for locals Sunday
FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of Olympics