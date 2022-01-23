SC Lottery
Tigers Blow Out Panthers 75-48 on Saturday Night

Clemson Basketball FILE PHOTO
Clemson Basketball FILE PHOTO(WMBF)
By Benjamin Blaine Winterrowd
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball turned up the defensive intensity and blew out Pittsburgh 75-48 on Saturday night. It marked the ninth-straight win by Clemson in the series.

The Tigers (11-8, 3-5 ACC) held the Panthers (7-12, 2-6 ACC) to just 48 total points – their lowest output of the season. The 27-point defeat was also Pittsburgh’s largest margin of defeat this season.

Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) led the way with 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 5-of-8 from three. Dawes finished with four rebounds and three assists.

For the 18th consecutive game, PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) netted double-figures with 16 points. Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) earned his first start of the season scoring 13 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing three assists.

David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian School) was in range of a triple-double and finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Tigers put together a nice offensive first half and took a 38-27 lead into the break. In the second stanza, Clemson smothered Pittsburgh and let up just 21 second half points. The Panthers shot 7-for-25 for the period.

Clemson forced 20 Pittsburgh turnovers and turned those into 23 points. The Tigers led by as many as 32 late in the game before finishing the 27-point victory.

The Tigers will turn around and travel to play the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

