Sunshine returns today with cold temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coldest air of the season arrived this morning with temperatures in the teens and twenties. With temperatures below freezing this morning patchy black ice can’t be ruled out. Fog will also be a threat this morning, prepare for low visibility through mid morning. Use caution if you are heading out early. High pressure will be in control today, expect plenty of sunshine with cold temperatures. With the sunshine, temperatures climb into the upper 40s to low 50s in the afternoon. We’re staying about 10 degrees below average as we end our chilly weekend! Monday will remain dry before an area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico moves into our area, bringing with it a few showers on Tuesday. Highs will climb into the low to mid 50s on Tuesday. The colder pattern will continue for the rest of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s, lows in the 20s and 30s. Make sure to keep the warm attire out! Another rain chance may move in by Friday/Saturday with another area of low pressure. We’ll keep you posted!

SUNDAY: Sunny & Cold. High 51, Low 32.

MONDAY: Sunny & Cold. High 55, Low 39.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 56, Low 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57, Low 29.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Cold. High 48, Low 31.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 51, Low 30.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.