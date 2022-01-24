3 Berkeley County pastors to take part in ‘sleep out’ to raise awareness for homelessness

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry pastors will be giving away dozens of sleeping bags and sleeping outside to raise awareness for homelessness in Berkeley County.

Tory Liferidge, the pastor for Grace Reformed Episcopal Church, said they plan to give away around 50 sleeping bags starting at 6 p.m. on Monday in Moncks Corner and then sleep in the cold.

“We won’t ever forget easily what it is to be without shelter, and we won’t take for granted the shelter that we do have,” Liferidge said. “[We want] to create awareness around the issue of homelessness. It’s the county largest—the fastest growing county in the state.”

Starting Monday night through Wednesday night, the pastors will call a grassy area at the 52 gas station off U.S. Highway 52 home. The area they will be sleeping on is across the street from the Berkeley County Administration Building.

Stacey Denaux, the CEO of One80 Place, a homeless outreach organization, said in a statement, in part:

“The biggest cause of homelessness currently in our region is the lack of affordable housing. The Second is low-wage jobs. A homeless shelter can provide safety from the streets, particularly in extreme weather. However, the only real solution to homelessness is housing. We would encourage leaders in Berkeley County to advocate for more affordable housing, better wages and access to public transportation.”

Darien Jones, the pastor of Moncks Corner AME Church, said he has seen people who have lived in Berkeley County for several years without a place to call home.

“My second day here as the pastor, someone knocked on my door asking to be sheltered,” Jones said. “It means the world to me, as a pastor of this church, to make sure we’re protecting the most vulnerable people among us.”

Jones added that the end goal of their sleep out is to both raise awareness and help find homes for those people who need help the most.

“No person should be without housing in 2022, and so we will work to the end of such that everyone is able to have access to safe and fair housing,” Jones said.

In the coming days, the Lowcountry will be counting its homeless population as part of a nationwide count.

That final count will be evaluated for homeless funding from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

