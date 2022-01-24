SC Lottery
Black Democrats in South Carolina giving Biden mixed reviews

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden talks to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., at a...
Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden talks to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 29, 2020 after winning the South Carolina primary. President Biden has frequently referenced the critical role South Carolina played in his nomination. He points to his decades-long relationship with the state whose Black voters handed him a major win at a desperate time for his Democratic campaign. But, in recent interviews with The Associated Press, some Black voters in South Carolina who supported Biden reluctantly — or not at all — say they’re unimpressed and even dispirited.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - President Joe Biden often cites the critical role that South Carolina played when he won the Democratic nomination in 2020.

He points to his long political ties to a state whose Black voters handed him a major victory during the primary season at a desperate time for his campaign. But now, one year into his presidency, some who supported Biden reluctantly or not at all say they’re unimpressed and even dispirited.

In interviews with The Associated Press, they point to failures such as the effort behind federal voting rights legislation.

At the same time, some Black voters who’d backed Biden’s campaign from the start hold out hope his administration will have end up having more accomplishments over time.

