Charleston Southern Baseball Announces 2022 Slate

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Head Coach Marc MacMillan announces his home-heavy 2022 baseball slate, as an opening series at Ole Miss (Feb. 18-20) marks the only time the Bucs travel out of Charleston, South Carolina until late March.

KICKIN’ IT OFF The Bucs travel down to Oxford, Mississippi as they take on #5 ranked Ole Miss to kick-off the 2022 campaign, as the three-game series spans from Friday, February 18 to Sunday, February 20. MacMillan is very familiar with Oxford, as the second-year coach is an alum of Ole Miss and served on the baseball staff for seven years. In MacMillan’s seven seasons on staff, the Rebels earned 5 NCAA Regional bids, 2 NCAA Super Regional appearances, were SEC Tournament Champions and Runners-up, a College World Series participant, and averaged 40 wins per season.

NON-CONFERENCE NOISE The Bucs play host to Delaware State in a four-game series the lasts four days in February before welcoming a mid-week with Villanova (Mar. 2), a weekend series with Samford (Mar. 4-6) and a two game mid-week clash with Kansas (Mar. 8-9). Charleston Southern then plays host to Canisius for three games in two days (Mar. 12-13) and a single game with St. Mary’s the following day.

Charleston Southern welcomes a full slate of non-conference matchups throughout the season including two mid-week affairs at Atlantic Coast Conference members Georgia Tech (Mar. 29) and North Carolina (May 11).

Other non-conference road contests include two away games against The Citadel, and a trip to Macon, Georgia to take on Mercer (Mar. 22). In addition, an away-home-away series versus the College of Charleston (May 13-15) is inserted in the middle of May.

“I like our schedule, and we will continue to play the best competition we can moving forward,” shared Coach MacMillan. “Our non-conference games are important for a number of reasons. First, they all count. Second, early in the year these games provide opportunities to look at different line-ups before heading into conference play. And third, they allow us to play competitive opponents that require us to be at our best.”

LEAGUE PLAY Charleston Southern is scheduled to play eight series against Big South Conference foes, with four on the road and four at Nielson Field. Home matchups include opening Big South play with Radford (Mar. 18-20), followed by NC A&T (Apr. 1-3) and Gardner-Webb (Apr. 22-24), and their lone May home series versus Presbyterian (May 6-8) as part of Military Appreciation Week.

The Bucs will visit UNC Asheville (Mar. 25-27) as the only March away conference series before traveling to Winthrop (Apr. 8-10) and USC Upstate (Apr. 14-16). As they did in 2021, CSU will finish conference regular season play with a trip to Longwood (May 19-20) with three games in two days.

“Last year, the Big South got two teams in the NCAA Tournament,” said MacMillan. “Our conference is competitive from top to bottom, and we all challenge ourselves out-of-conference. So, I anticipate each of our opponents to bring their best every weekend as we compete to earn a trip to Truist Point.”

A week after the conclusion of the Longwood series, the top six teams will advance to the 2022 Ingles Big South Championship, hosted at Truist Point in High Point, North Carolina. The dates for the tournament are set for May 25-28.

