Chilly week ahead for the Lowcountry!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another week of below average temperatures are expected throughout the Lowcountry! Expect plenty of sunshine to start out the work week with highs in the upper 50s this afternoon. A weak area of low pressure will pass to our south tomorrow bringing an increase in clouds and the chance of a few showers. We’re back to sunshine Wednesday and Thursday but another storm system is likely to impact our area Friday and Saturday. We’re watching the ingredients for a potential Winter storm across parts of the Southeast but the details are very fuzzy at this time. Right now, it looks like it will be rain for our area but things could change. We’ll keep you updated as we head through this week!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 55.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 52.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 46.

SATURDAY: AM Showers Possible. Clouds to Sun. High 48.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 50.

