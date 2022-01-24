Chilly week with a few showers!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another week of below average temperatures are expected throughout the Lowcountry! Temperatures this evening will fall into the 40s, lows overnight will be in the near 40 degrees. A weak area of low pressure will pass to our south Tuesday bringing an increase in clouds and the chance of a few showers. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. We’re back to sunshine Wednesday and Thursday but another storm system is likely to impact our area Friday and Saturday. We’re watching the ingredients for a potential Winter storm across parts of the Southeast but the details are highly uncertain at this time. Right now, it looks like it will be rain for our area but things could change. We’ll keep you updated as we head through this week!

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Low 41.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 56, Low 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 52, Low 28.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 50, Low 34.

FRIDAY: Showers Possible. High 47, Low 30.

SATURDAY: AM Showers Possible. Clouds to Sun. High 45, Low 24.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 48, Low 34.

