SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews extinguish early-morning Berkeley County fire

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded early Monday morning to a fire at a home near Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital.

The fire was reported before 4:30 a.m. at a home on Domingo Drive in the Moncks Corner area.

Firefighters put out the fire and were clearing the scene by just after 5 a.m.

There has been no official word on whether anyone was injured or a possible cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD tweeted at 4:03 p.m. announcing the bridge is reopening for traffic.
All lanes on Ravenel Bridge back open
NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
South Carolina Stingrays hockey
Stingrays’ Subban target of accused racist gesture in Saturday’s game
The Biden administration announced on Wednesday they will be distributing 400 million N95 masks...
Lowcountry pharmacies prepare to distribute federal N95 masks

Latest News

CPD spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to the 1600 block of Folly Rd....
Police investigating shooting in Charleston, one person injured
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to early-morning fire at Berkeley County home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Stingrays player says he was target of racial gesture during game
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One person wounded in Charleston shooting early Sunday morning