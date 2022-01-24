Crews extinguish early-morning Berkeley County fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded early Monday morning to a fire at a home near Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital.

The fire was reported before 4:30 a.m. at a home on Domingo Drive in the Moncks Corner area.

Firefighters put out the fire and were clearing the scene by just after 5 a.m.

There has been no official word on whether anyone was injured or a possible cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.