Crews work to find firefighter trapped in Baltimore building fire, 3 others injured

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WCSC) - The Baltimore Fire Department said it is working to find a firefighter trapped in an early-morning fire at an abandoned building.

Three other firefighters were hospitalized, Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford said on Twitter.

Crews responded to a three-story vacant building in the 200 block of S. Sticker Street at approximately 6 a.m. Monday.

The department posted on its Twitter feed that a portion of the building collapsed trapping four firefighters.

Baltimore International Association of Fire Fighters Local 734 reported on Twitter multiple mayday calls being made by the trapped firefighters.

One firefighter was immediately pulled out and two of the others were eventually as well, Ford said. All three were listed in serious condition, he said.

There has been no official word on the fate of the fourth firefighter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

