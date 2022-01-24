SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DHEC: 140K at-home rapid Covid tests now available for pickup in SC

File photo of at-home COVID-19 tests.
File photo of at-home COVID-19 tests.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is distributing 140 thousand at-home rapid Covid-19 tests across South Carolina Monday.

DHEC said to date, the agency ordered more than two million test and has received about 140,000 of them.

We’re told the test kits, each containing two tests, has been distributed to DHEC public health departments (PHDs) around the state for community use and will be available for pickup beginning Monday, Jan. 24.

“These at-home rapid tests are easy to use”, according to DHEC. “The tests have received emergency use authorization and provide a result in minutes as opposed to hours or days.”

South Carolinians can visit DHEC’s testing locator to confirm whether their local PHD has at-home rapid tests available.

The agency mentioned that at-home rapid test are in limited supply and residents are not guaranteed a test when attempting to acquire one.

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision
CPD tweeted at 4:03 p.m. announcing the bridge is reopening for traffic.
All lanes on Ravenel Bridge back open
South Carolina Stingrays hockey
Stingrays’ Subban target of accused racist gesture in Saturday’s game
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
The Biden administration announced on Wednesday they will be distributing 400 million N95 masks...
Lowcountry pharmacies prepare to distribute federal N95 masks

Latest News

Citing the “large volume” of test results it is receiving, the South Carolina Department of...
SC health dept. will delay report of latest COVID data
South Carolinians can now file their state and federal taxes, beginning Monday. College of...
Tax season starts today for South Carolinians
The fire was reported before 4:30 a.m. at a home on Domingo Drive in the Moncks Corner area.
Family displaced by early-morning Berkeley County fire
The average price at the pump rose 0.4 cents last week in the state, according to GasBuddy’s...
SC gas prices rise slightly, remain at $3 per gallon
Baltimore firefighters responded to this three-story vacant building in the 200 block of S....
Crews work to find firefighter trapped in Baltimore building fire, 3 others injured