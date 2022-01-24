DHEC begins rollout of free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting Monday, South Carolinians can go to local public health departments to pick up at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for free.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is distributing their first shipments of the tests for the state. The agency ordered more than 2 million, and so far, they’ve received about 140,000 of them. Fifty percent of these tests will go to the community, while the other half will go to first responders, state government, school districts, long-term care facilities, and state correctional facilities.

The rollout comes as the omicron variant overwhelmed testing sites around the country.

“We know that people have been having issues for a number of weeks trying to get tested and trying to get their test results,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, physician and DHEC Medical Consultant.

Each test kit contains two tests. They provide results in minutes. You are required to go in-person to pick up the test, and you cannot pick up tests for other people. If you have symptoms, you also may not come pick up a kit.

If you test positive, the results from these at-home tests are not reportable to the state health department.

“But we still recommend that people follow the guidance of staying home for at least five days while they’re sick. Once they start feeling better, they haven’t had a fever, they can go back out to their activities, wear a face mask 5 days after that,” Knoche said.

To check if tests are available, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing. Select “DHEC Events.” If a location has tests currently available, it will say “Rapid Antigen Tests Available.”

“The reports I’ve seen have been that people have been able to get their tests quickly, they’ve been able to go to these sites quickly and pick them up,” Knoche said.

These tests are not part of the federal program by the Biden Administration. The ordering of a half a billion of those at-home tests became available on Jan. 19. You can order them at covidtests.gov.

“I think the testing is helping us understand if people have covid-19 and if they do have covid, they should stay home and follow the appropriate steps to protect themselves and family. I think the other important thing that goes with that is that the best protection you can get is to get vaccinated,” Knoche said.

