Dorchester District 2 to discuss name of new middle school, hold attendance line meetings

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The name of a new middle school in the Beech Hill area in Dorchester School District Two will be discussed tonight, and it’s the first in a series of meetings regarding that new school.

The new middle school, set to open in the fall, could be named as soon as Monday night.

Ahead of a scheduled 6 p.m. board meeting, school board members held a workshop to discuss the new campuses’ name.

A public survey was sent out to people to suggest names for the campus, which will alleviate overcrowding at Gregg Middle School, Oakbrook Middle School, Austin Middle School and DuBose Middle School.

At the board meeting on January 10th, board members announced three names were the frontrunners for the school, which were Freeman Middle School, Beech Hill Middle School and William L. Penn Middle School.

The district will be presenting the proposed attendance lines for the new school at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Gregg Middle School.

Board chairperson Gail Hughes saidthe community will be able to ask questions and share their concerns with the proposed attendance lines during that meeting.

A second meeting regarding those attendance lines will be held at Oakbrook Middle School next Monday.

The final attendance lines for middle schools in the district will be presented to the board on Valentine’s Day.

