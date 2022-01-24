SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester District 2 to discuss name of new middle school, hold attendance line meetings

The first in a series of meetings discussing the new middle school’s name and attendance lines...
The first in a series of meetings discussing the new middle school’s name and attendance lines starts tonight.(Live 5 News)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The name of a new middle school in the Beech Hill area in Dorchester School District Two will be discussed tonight, and it’s the first in a series of meetings regarding that new school.

The new middle school, set to open in the fall, could be named as soon as Monday night.

Ahead of a scheduled 6 p.m. board meeting, school board members held a workshop to discuss the new campuses’ name.

A public survey was sent out to people to suggest names for the campus, which will alleviate overcrowding at Gregg Middle School, Oakbrook Middle School, Austin Middle School and DuBose Middle School.

At the board meeting on January 10th, board members announced three names were the frontrunners for the school, which were Freeman Middle School, Beech Hill Middle School and William L. Penn Middle School.

The district will be presenting the proposed attendance lines for the new school at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Gregg Middle School.

Board chairperson Gail Hughes saidthe community will be able to ask questions and share their concerns with the proposed attendance lines during that meeting.

A second meeting regarding those attendance lines will be held at Oakbrook Middle School next Monday.

The final attendance lines for middle schools in the district will be presented to the board on Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision
CPD tweeted at 4:03 p.m. announcing the bridge is reopening for traffic.
All lanes on Ravenel Bridge back open
South Carolina Stingrays hockey
Stingrays’ Subban target of accused racist gesture in Saturday’s game
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
CPD spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to the 1600 block of Folly Rd....
Police investigating shooting in Charleston, one person injured

Latest News

A stoplight is officially under construction at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and Brighton...
Stoplight going in at Berkeley Co. intersection blamed for fatalities, crashes
VIDEO: Berkeley County bar arrest
VIDEO: Berkeley County bar arrest
VIDEO: Search for missing boater in Charleston County
VIDEO: Search for missing boater in Charleston County
VIDEO: Berkeley County in-house job fair
VIDEO: Berkeley County in-house job fair