Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg Co. crash

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday night.

The crash happened at approximately 9:11 p.m. on Highway 6 near McCords Ferry Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say a 1999 Toyota pickup truck struck a pedestrian. Both the truck and the pedestrian were traveling west on Highway 6 at the time, Pye said.

The victim suffered fatal injuries in the collision. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

