Powerball ticket sold in Charleston worth $50K

The Harris Teeter on Folly Road in Charleston sold one of those tickets, which matched four...
The Harris Teeter on Folly Road in Charleston sold one of those tickets, which matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing at odds of 1 in 913,129.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said two Powerball tickets sold in the state matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000.

The Harris Teeter on Folly Road in Charleston sold one of those tickets, which matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing at odds of 1 in 913,129.

The winning numbers were 8 - 14 - 33 - 36 - 67 and PB 17.

The second $50,000 prize was won with Double Play, a new game add-on that debuted in August, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

That ticket was sold at the Speedway on Augusta Road in West Columbia and matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball number in the Saturday double play.

The winning numbers for that ticket were 2 - 10 - 30 - 45 - 47 and PB 21.

Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is worth $82 million.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

