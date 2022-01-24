Powerball ticket sold in Charleston worth $50K

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said two Powerball tickets sold in the state matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000.

The Harris Teeter on Folly Road in Charleston sold one of those tickets, which matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing at odds of 1 in 913,129.

The winning numbers were 8 - 14 - 33 - 36 - 67 and PB 17.

The second $50,000 prize was won with Double Play, a new game add-on that debuted in August, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

That ticket was sold at the Speedway on Augusta Road in West Columbia and matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball number in the Saturday double play.

The winning numbers for that ticket were 2 - 10 - 30 - 45 - 47 and PB 21.

Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is worth $82 million.

