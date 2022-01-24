SC gas prices rise slightly, remain at $3 per gallon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices across South Carolina rose slightly over the past week and petroleum analysts say additional increases are possible.

The average price at the pump rose 0.4 cents last week in the state, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of some 3,000 gas stations statewide. The average price for a gallon of regular gas remained at $3.

That’s 2.6 cents higher than a month ago and 85 cents higher than a year ago.

“With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices inched up in most states over the last week even as gasoline demand weakened, a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil-producing nations, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said. “With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel, with additional volatility. Prices could rise even more significantly if there is any further deterioration in the situation.”

The cheapest gas price in the state as of Monday morning had gas at $2.74 per gallon, while the most expensive recorded was 75 cents higher at $3.49, GasBuddy said.

GasBuddy found the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry at $2.83 per gallon at a North Charleston gas station.

The national average rose 1.8 cents over the last week and is now averaging $3.32 per gallon. That’s up 3.3 cents from one month ago and is up 92 cents from a year ago.

“For now, I don’t expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption,” De Haan said.

