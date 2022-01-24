SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC health dept. will delay report of latest COVID data

Citing the “large volume” of test results it is receiving, the South Carolina Department of...
Citing the “large volume” of test results it is receiving, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will not release COVID-19 data on Monday.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Citing the “large volume” of test results it is receiving, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will not release COVID-19 data on Monday.

The agency said on its Twitter account that the test results would be released Tuesday because of the “need to ensure that data released publicly are as accurate as possible.”

DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay, and only releases new numbers on weekdays.

That typically means every Monday, they release three days’ of data, covering the previous Wednesday through Saturday.

“DHEC regrets this delay and appreciates the public’s patience in our efforts to provide accurate COVID-19 data so South Carolinians can have as much information as possible during this unprecedented pandemic,” the agency said on Twitter.

The most recent report, released on Friday and covering results received last Wednesday, listed a total of 13,898 new cases and 55 deaths. That included 10,469 confirmed and 3,429 probable new cases and 42 confirmed and 13 probable deaths.

The positivity rate DHEC reported was 32.9%.

Since the pandemic began, the state reported nearly 1.3 million new cases, of which nearly 1 million were listed as confirmed and almost 270,000 were listed as probable.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 15,098.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision
CPD tweeted at 4:03 p.m. announcing the bridge is reopening for traffic.
All lanes on Ravenel Bridge back open
South Carolina Stingrays hockey
Stingrays’ Subban target of accused racist gesture in Saturday’s game
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
The Biden administration announced on Wednesday they will be distributing 400 million N95 masks...
Lowcountry pharmacies prepare to distribute federal N95 masks

Latest News

South Carolinians can now file their state and federal taxes, beginning Monday. College of...
Tax season starts today for South Carolinians
The fire was reported before 4:30 a.m. at a home on Domingo Drive in the Moncks Corner area.
Family displaced by early-morning Berkeley County fire
The average price at the pump rose 0.4 cents last week in the state, according to GasBuddy’s...
SC gas prices rise slightly, remain at $3 per gallon
Baltimore firefighters responded to this three-story vacant building in the 200 block of S....
Crews work to find firefighter trapped in Baltimore building fire, 3 others injured