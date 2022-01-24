SC health dept. will delay report of latest COVID data

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Citing the “large volume” of test results it is receiving, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will not release COVID-19 data on Monday.

The agency said on its Twitter account that the test results would be released Tuesday because of the “need to ensure that data released publicly are as accurate as possible.”

DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay, and only releases new numbers on weekdays.

That typically means every Monday, they release three days’ of data, covering the previous Wednesday through Saturday.

“DHEC regrets this delay and appreciates the public’s patience in our efforts to provide accurate COVID-19 data so South Carolinians can have as much information as possible during this unprecedented pandemic,” the agency said on Twitter.

The most recent report, released on Friday and covering results received last Wednesday, listed a total of 13,898 new cases and 55 deaths. That included 10,469 confirmed and 3,429 probable new cases and 42 confirmed and 13 probable deaths.

The positivity rate DHEC reported was 32.9%.

Since the pandemic began, the state reported nearly 1.3 million new cases, of which nearly 1 million were listed as confirmed and almost 270,000 were listed as probable.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 15,098.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.