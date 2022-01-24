SC Lottery
Stoplight going in at Berkeley Co. intersection blamed for fatalities, crashes

By Katie Kamin
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A stoplight is officially under construction at an intersection in Berkeley County that many residents say is deadly.

The plan to put a stoplight at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard has been in the works for months now, but supply chain issues put the parts on backorder. Now, the developer says they are less than 30 days from completion.

This installation comes after three family members died in a collision there in October of 2020 and dozens more have been injured over the years.

A marker commemorates the spot where three family members died at the intersection in October 2020 and where dozens more have been injured over the years.(Live 5)

Data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety shows one fatal collision in the past four years. That data also shows 25 collisions in total and 12 injuries in that same period of time. Those who live nearby have called for a stoplight at the intersection for years, and many took to Facebook to celebrate what they call a win.

Others still feel this wasn’t the best solution.

“I don’t know why they’re wanting to put a stoplight in,” Chris Short, who lives nearby, said. “Why don’t you put a roundabout in instead? People can still run a red light, which causes wrecks or can cause a wreck. A roundabout forces people to slow down. I don’t think a stoplight is enough. I think a roundabout is a much better solution overall.”

Short says he reached out to the developers when he first heard about the plans and tells us there are several other intersections he believes could benefit from a roundabout, especially with how fast Berkeley County is growing.

“I think that there’s more developmental growth happening than what our roads can currently handle,” he said. “We should look at other areas for roundabouts other than just putting a stoplight in. A stoplight versus a roundabout: a roundabout will create a lot less accidents than stoplight will.”

The developer has not yet responded to a We reached out the developer to ask about the traffic study conducted on the intersection and why a stoplight was chosen. We are still awaiting a response.

