Students at 3 Dorchester Dist. 2 schools going virtual this week

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Students from three schools in Dorchester County District 2 will temporarily switch to virtual instruction because of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Newington Elementary School

As of Monday morning, all students at Newington Elementary School are in virtual learning through this Friday. Students there will return to in-person instruction on Jan. 31, district spokesperson Jennifer Passmore said.

All Newington Elementary School students, including Virtual Academy students, will be provided meals at no cost through curbside pickup. Meals for the week, including breakfast and lunch, will be available for pick up on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Newington Elementary School. Students do not have to be present.

Sires Elementary School (First Grade)

Also on Monday, first-graders at Sires Elementary School will begin virtual learning through the end of the week. They are also expected to return to in-person learning on Jan. 31.

Meals for the week that include breakfast and lunch will be available for curbside pick-up on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ashley Ridge High School, Joseph Pye Elementary School, Beech Hill Elementary School, and Newington Elementary School.

Families will be notified by their school with educational instruction information and meal pick-up details for students.

Knightsville Elementary School (Fifth Grade)

The district announced Sunday that fifth-graders at Knightsville Elementary School will switch to virtual instruction beginning Tuesday and continuing through Feb. 3.

Passmore said Knightsville Elementary’s fifth graders will return to in-person instruction on Feb. 4.

Meals for the week, including breakfast and lunch, will be available for pick up on Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at one of the following locations: Ashley Ridge High School, Joseph Pye Elementary School, Beech Hill Elementary School and Newington Elementary School.

The district says the increased number of positive and quarantined employees has presented a challenge to safely and adequately staff positions critical to school operations.

During the school closures, district administrators will assess the COVID conditions to determine if the appropriate level of staff is available to safely operate and resume on the scheduled return date.

