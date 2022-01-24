SC Lottery
Tax season starts today for South Carolinians

South Carolinians can now file their state and federal taxes, beginning Monday. College of...
South Carolinians can now file their state and federal taxes, beginning Monday. College of Charleston Instructor Thomas Spade, CPA, suggests people prepare early.(KY3)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolinians can now file their state and federal taxes, beginning Monday.

College of Charleston Instructor Thomas Spade, CPA, suggests people prepare early.

“The best advice I can give: do not wait until the last minute this year, especially because of that child tax credit and how you have to go back and recalculate it.  That is probably going to cause you a little bit more time to get everything prepared,” he said.

The IRS recently sent letters to people who received the child tax credit throughout the year.

Spade said other changes for filers this year include the increased availability of the earned income tax credit and additional child and dependent care credits.  He said unemployment is taxable again.

The deadline to file taxes is Monday, April 18.  For additional information, visit dor.sc.gov/iit and IRS.gov

