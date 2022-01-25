Anti-reimagine schools advocates bring concerns ‘back to the table’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite not being on the agenda for the evening, the reimagine school plan remained at the top of mind for advocates against the proposal.

“I know you don’t want to hear about reimagine again, but here it is " Dr. George Temple said at Monday night’s meeting. “You’ve only tabled it, it now needs to be eliminated and never to return.”

The plan has worried some that it could lead to privatizing several Charleston county schools and has become a point of contention in the last few weeks.

“In my seven and a half years with the district, I have never seen this level of community support around any issue that has sustained itself this long,” interim superintendent Don Kennedy said acknowledging the recent attention of the proposal could be a positive element moving forward.

Last week, the CCSD board tabled the discussion indefinitely until there was more public discussion, after delays amid loud criticisms the program that would bring major change was being rushed to a vote.

“Imagine the things we could do if CCSD supported the work of teachers and principals. To Charleston County School District Board of Trustees, we reject the reimagine proposal because it seeks to create an unnecessary framework, it would add in a pointed layer of bureaucracy and a separate governance structure between 23 school communities and the school district. We support a more comprehensive strategic plan to prioritize actual student and school needs,” Joy Brown said.

No public forum on reimagine has been announced so far.

