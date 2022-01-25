SC Lottery
Brookgreen Gardens welcomes 5 otter pups born during winter storm

Brookgreen Gardens is welcoming the newest additions to their zoo.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The popular Murrells Inlet attraction announced Tuesday that one of their otters gave birth to five pups during the winter weather event.

Officials said the pups will remain with their mom for several weeks as they grow, bond, and learn to swim. They will then be introduced to their exhibits.

Brookgreen Gardens will share names and provide further updates on the pups in the future.

