Brookgreen Gardens welcomes 5 otter pups born during winter storm

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens is welcoming the newest additions to their zoo.

The popular Murrells Inlet attraction announced Tuesday that one of their otters gave birth to five pups during the winter weather event.

We have otter babies! John gave birth to 5 healthy pups during our recent winter storm. Three girls and two boys. They will be with their mom for several weeks as they grow, bond and learn to swim before they are introduced to our exhibits.#brookgreengardens#zoobabies pic.twitter.com/dQWbV3IKL7 — Brookgreen Gardens (@brookgreensc) January 25, 2022

Officials said the pups will remain with their mom for several weeks as they grow, bond, and learn to swim. They will then be introduced to their exhibits.

Brookgreen Gardens will share names and provide further updates on the pups in the future.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.