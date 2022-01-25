SC Lottery
Bulldogs Prevail In MEAC Road Swing With Win Over Delaware State

By SC State Athletics
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOVER, DE—Freshman guard T.J. Madlock finished with a team-high 12 points and five (5) rebounds, while teammates Jemal Davis and Edward Oliver-Hampton adding the games only double-doubles with 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead SC State to an, 64-62, nail-biter over Delaware State Monday (Jan. 24th) at Memorial Hall.

Rahsaan Edwards added 9 points and Cameron Jones finished with seven (7) before leaving the game due to an injury in the win.

South Carolina State improves to 10-10 overall, 2-2 in the MEAC.

South Carolina State led in several categories throughout the evening including bench points (27-17), points in the paint (22-18) and second chance points (22-15).

UP Next for SC State

South Carolina State returns home in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) doubleheader versus Norfolk State Saturday (Jan.29th) in an 2 p.m. start for the women, followed by a 4 p.m. start for the men.

