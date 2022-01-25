Charleston Co. coroner confirms death of father of NFL player

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the father of an NFL player, who graduated from Fort Dorchester High School, died over the weekend.

Authorities say 67-year-old Carlos Dunlap senior was hit by a car Saturday night on Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department says the driver involved in Saturday’s crash was located at the scene. Currently, no charges have been filed.

Dunlap, Sr. owned a bail bonds business and was active in the community.

He is the father of Carlos Dunlap II who finished his 12th season in the NFL. He plays with the Seattle Seahawks.

