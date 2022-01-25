Charleston County School Choice Program to open applications Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is set to begin accepting applications for its School Choice Program for the next school year Tuesday afternoon.

The program allows students to apply for attendance at magnet and charter schools throughout the district.

Applications will be accepted through the district’s website starting at noon on Tuesday.

If you want to learn more, the district will hold a virtual fair on Saturday where you can get details. During the fair, families can hear general information about the school choice cycle and the application process. They will also have the opportunity to speak directly with representatives from their schools of interest to learn more about the unique program options.

The fair is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Each school will host three virtual sessions.

Pre-registration is required through the district’s website.

The district will accept applications through 6 p.m. on Feb. 25.

