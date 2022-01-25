SC Lottery
Charleston officer’s quick actions credited for saving man’s life

Charleston Police credit Officer Kyle Skeels for stopping a man from attempting to jump over...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is hailing one of its own after he stopped a man threatening to jump off a bridge.

Charleston Police Officer Kyle Skeels arrived at the North Bridge at 9:35 p.m. on Thursday after the man called family members and told them he was going to jump from the bridge, Sgt. Elizabeth Wolfsen said.

Skeels tried to talk to the man, but he was told to stay back, Wolfsen said. He agreed and tried to talk to the man again.

“A few seconds later, the man began to climb over the railing in an apparent attempt to jump,” she said.

Skeels ran toward the man, grabbed him and pulled him back over the railing to safety.

“I am proud of the work the men and women of the Charleston Police Department do every day,” Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson said. “Officer Skeels exemplifies the values held by our officers and in doing so, saved the life of a man he knew only as a member of the community he serves.”

Without Skeels’ swift actions, this situation may have had a very different outcome, police say.

The Charleston and North Charleston Police Departments responded to the scene.

