Charleston police searching for driver who crashed into ‘House of Brews’

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for the driver of a vehicle who crashed into a West Ashley business then drove away.

It happened late Monday night at the House of Brews on Ashley River Road where a responding officer reported significant damage to the front of the building.

A witness said that a gold or silver SUV swerved over lanes of traffic and into the business, then backed out and continued on Ashley River Road.

A Charleston County deputy followed a trail of motor oil and glass from the business to Hawthorne Westside Apartments on Ashley Crossing Drive where authorities found a silver Mitsubishi with heavy front-end damage, and glass from the business on the windshield and hood.

Responding officers reported that the vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

Employees with House of Brews shared pictures of the damage on their Instagram account and said they would re-open on Wednesday.

