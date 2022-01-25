Chilly through the weekend with rain chances on the way up!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A weak disturbance will pass by just to our south this evening. Temperatures this evening will be in the 40s, and will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be turning cooler with low to mid 50s Wednesday and only near 50 degrees Thursday. On Friday, we’ll be tracking a developing area of low pressure near our coast. Clouds and showers are likely on Friday with chilly temperatures. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. This storm will strengthen as it pulls away from the area Friday night and Saturday leaving us with a few showers through first thing Saturday morning and cold temperatures into Saturday afternoon. Highs will only reach the 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Cloudy with a Slight Chance of a Shower. Low 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 54, Low 29.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 51, Low 34.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 48, Low 33.

SATURDAY: Shower Possible Early. Clouds to Sun. High 44, Low 23.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 47, Low 32.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. high 55, Low 38.

