Classroom Champions: Flowertown Elementary teacher needs visual supplies for his 4th grade students

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Learning and understanding courses like math and science involves plenty of strategy but also using different methods of teaching.

Flowertown Elementary 4th grade teacher Jonathan Dugan likes to merge the world of creativity and the arts with the world of science, math, and social students.

He says most kids learn visually and he looks to give his students sources to create what they’re thinking and understanding.

“The main goal is to have fun in the classroom and bring a little more joy back into the classroom. With things they have grown up using,” Dugan said.

For his Donor’s Choose Project Dugan is asking for items like Legos, colored pencils, individual white boards for students along with markers. Dugan says these supplies will allow his students to be engaged in their learning.

He says writing paragraphs can be overwhelming but drawing out what’s being learned is an easy way to get started.

Dugan also says with these resources, students will be able to express their ideas in a way that makes sense to them.

“Getting kids focused and learning new strategies is a big task and becoming confident is a huge task,” he said.

You can help the fourth teachers at Flowertown Elementary to get the supplies they need to help foster their learning all while expressing themselves.

This project entitled “Create It!” needs $609 dollars to be funded. You can help make this a reality by donating and becoming a classroom champion right now.

If you would like to help and donate, click here. All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

