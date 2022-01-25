Cloudy Tuesday with a few showers possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A weak disturbance will slide by to our south today bringing lots of clouds and slight chance of rain today.

TODAY: Cloudy with a Slight Chance of a Shower. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 54.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 48.

SATURDAY: Shower Possible Early. Clouds to Sun. High 45.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 48.

