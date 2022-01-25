Cloudy Tuesday with a few showers possible!
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A weak disturbance will slide by to our south today bringing lots of clouds and slight chance of rain today.
TODAY: Cloudy with a Slight Chance of a Shower. High 58.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 54.
THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 50.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 48.
SATURDAY: Shower Possible Early. Clouds to Sun. High 45.
SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 48.
