Cloudy Tuesday with a few showers possible!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A weak disturbance will slide by to our south today bringing lots of clouds and slight chance of rain today.

TODAY: Cloudy with a Slight Chance of a Shower. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 54.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 48.

SATURDAY: Shower Possible Early. Clouds to Sun. High 45.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 48.

