Emergency crews respond to multiple crashes on I-26 in Ladson area

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol officials say emergency crews have responded to multiple crashes on I-26 in the Ladson area Monday night.

According to troopers, there is one crash at mile marker 204 involving injuries and two crashes at mile marker 205 with one of the incidents reporting injuries.

All those crashes are on westbound lanes.

In addition, troopers reported a crash on eastbound lanes at Exit 203. No injuries were reported in that collision.

