SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to multiple crashes on I-26 in Ladson area

Highway Patrol officials say emergency crews have responded to multiple crashes on I-26 in the...
Highway Patrol officials say emergency crews have responded to multiple crashes on I-26 in the Ladson area Monday night.(SCDOT)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol officials say emergency crews have responded to multiple crashes on I-26 in the Ladson area Monday night.

According to troopers, there is one crash at mile marker 204 involving injuries and two crashes at mile marker 205 with one of the incidents reporting injuries.

All those crashes are on westbound lanes.

In addition, troopers reported a crash on eastbound lanes at Exit 203. No injuries were reported in that collision.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision
CPD tweeted at 4:03 p.m. announcing the bridge is reopening for traffic.
All lanes on Ravenel Bridge back open
South Carolina Stingrays hockey
Stingrays’ Subban target of accused racist gesture in Saturday’s game
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
CPD spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to the 1600 block of Folly Rd....
Police investigating shooting in Charleston, one person injured

Latest News

Despite not being on the agenda for the evening, the reimagine school plan remained at the top...
Anti-reimagine schools advocates bring concerns ‘back to the table’
The first in a series of meetings discussing the new middle school’s name and attendance lines...
Dorchester District 2 to discuss name of new middle school, hold attendance line meetings
A stoplight is officially under construction at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and Brighton...
Stoplight going in at Berkeley Co. intersection blamed for fatalities, crashes
VIDEO: Isle of Palms Polar Plunge in February
VIDEO: Isle of Palms Polar Plunge in February