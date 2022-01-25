SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Decades-old park on James Island could see upgrades this year

By Katie Kamin
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - If Charleston City Council approves a grant program, a park on James Island could see some big changes.

This grant will provide funds to expand the playground equipment, install special safety surfacing and more at Harborview-Fort Johnson Park near Holy Cross Cemetery, according to the city’s agenda.

The project proposal shows the current park is about 25 years old. With the playground’s woodchips, graffiti and small size, people in the neighborhood say it’s due for an upgrade.

“It needs to be redone,” James Island resident Mark Campbell said. “We could use more space and new equipment for the kids. We have a lot of kids running around here, so it’ll give them a place to hang out.”

If council members approve the grant, it will provide more than $27,000 for the improvements, documents show. The city will be required to provide a match of about $6,800.

The playground will be inclusive so all children can enjoy it, according to the project proposal.

City documents show officials expect the design, fabrication and installation process to take about four months to complete.

Jason Kronsberg, the Director of Parks for the city, says they hope to have the entire project completed by the second or third quarter of this year.

The grant approval will first go up in front of the Ways and Means Committee Tuesday evening and then on to City Council for final approval. That meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

After the grant is approved, the city will be able to start working on the official plans for the playground, Kronsberg says.

The public will have an opportunity to share their input on the plans at a future date.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDOT officials said all lanes were blocked at Exit 205 to University Boulevard. Viewers...
I-26 westbound lanes in N. Charleston re-opened following crash
NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision
The Harris Teeter on Folly Road in Charleston sold one of those tickets, which matched four...
Powerball ticket sold in Charleston worth $50K
A stoplight is officially under construction at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and Brighton...
Stoplight going in at Berkeley Co. intersection blamed for fatalities, crashes
Three firefighters were killed and one is in critical condition following a building collapse...
Three firefighters killed, 1 in critical condition in Baltimore building collapse

Latest News

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is set to deliver his annual State of the City address...
Tecklenburg to lay out goals for Charleston in State of City address
A Lowcountry nonprofit has shared a possible solution to addressing the county’s homelessness...
Nonprofit pitches housing pods to tackle homelessness in Berkeley County
The Charleston County School District will begin accepting applications for its School Choice...
Charleston County School Choice Program to open applications Tuesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry nonprofit wants Berkeley County housing pods to fight homelessness