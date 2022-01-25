Decades-old park on James Island could see upgrades this year

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - If Charleston City Council approves a grant program, a park on James Island could see some big changes.

This grant will provide funds to expand the playground equipment, install special safety surfacing and more at Harborview-Fort Johnson Park near Holy Cross Cemetery, according to the city’s agenda.

The project proposal shows the current park is about 25 years old. With the playground’s woodchips, graffiti and small size, people in the neighborhood say it’s due for an upgrade.

“It needs to be redone,” James Island resident Mark Campbell said. “We could use more space and new equipment for the kids. We have a lot of kids running around here, so it’ll give them a place to hang out.”

If council members approve the grant, it will provide more than $27,000 for the improvements, documents show. The city will be required to provide a match of about $6,800.

The playground will be inclusive so all children can enjoy it, according to the project proposal.

City documents show officials expect the design, fabrication and installation process to take about four months to complete.

Jason Kronsberg, the Director of Parks for the city, says they hope to have the entire project completed by the second or third quarter of this year.

The grant approval will first go up in front of the Ways and Means Committee Tuesday evening and then on to City Council for final approval. That meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

After the grant is approved, the city will be able to start working on the official plans for the playground, Kronsberg says.

The public will have an opportunity to share their input on the plans at a future date.

